DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $731,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $45,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,057. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.