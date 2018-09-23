Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Sells $26,530.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. Dropbox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 702.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

