DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 267,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 190,431 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in DowDuPont by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

DWDP opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

