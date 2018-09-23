DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $69.69 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

