Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.12 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 75.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 1,710,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,053. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

