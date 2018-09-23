Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.79 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $818,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,139.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,619. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.