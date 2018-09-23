Discovery Communications (DISCA) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Discovery Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of DISCA opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $2,906,359.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,538.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $46,997.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,661. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

