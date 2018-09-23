Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.56% of H&E Equipment Services worth $61,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $10,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,618,000 after buying an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 45.2% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 91,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 72,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO John Engquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,191 shares in the company, valued at $100,613,249.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

