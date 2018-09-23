Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Receives $73.17 Average PT from Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.41 per share, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,832,000 after acquiring an additional 164,561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 669.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 582,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,802. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.