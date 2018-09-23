Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Receives $73.17 Average PT from Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.17.
DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.
In related news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.41 per share, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 582,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,802. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
