Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $24.95 million and $410,549.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00299308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00153063 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.02 or 0.07237250 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.