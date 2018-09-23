Digital Credits (DGCS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2,762.00

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Digital Credits has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Digital Credits has a total market cap of $2,762.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00293422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00153416 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.22 or 0.07211442 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digital Credits Profile

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. Digital Credits’ official website is dcredits.com . Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit

Digital Credits Coin Trading

Digital Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

