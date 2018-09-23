Diana Containerships (DCIX) Trading Down 1.8%

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative net margin of 248.50% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

