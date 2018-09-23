Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.78. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $161.10 and a 52-week high of $219.90.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.93 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 26.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.