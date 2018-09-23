DHX Media (DHX) Trading 22.4% Higher

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) traded up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53. 1,572,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 848,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, DHX Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.14.

About DHX Media (TSE:DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group.

