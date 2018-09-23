DHX Media (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 25th. Analysts expect DHX Media to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DHX Media stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. DHX Media has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$3.52.

DHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, DHX Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.14.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group.

