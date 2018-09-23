Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0318 on Top Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $54,838.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00289345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00153367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.65 or 0.07142063 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

