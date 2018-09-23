Debitcoin (DBTC) Price Up 0.3% Today

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Debitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Debitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Debitcoin has a total market capitalization of $54,471.00 and $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00911575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003511 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

About Debitcoin

Debitcoin (DBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz . The official website for Debitcoin is debitcoin.xyz . The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Debitcoin Coin Trading

Debitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

