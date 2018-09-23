DCORP Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DRP)

DCORP (CURRENCY:DRP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, DCORP has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DCORP token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular exchanges. DCORP has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DCORP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00291238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00153438 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.29 or 0.07127279 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DCORP

DCORP’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DCORP’s total supply is 8,094,002 tokens. DCORP’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1928628 . DCORP’s official website is www.dcorp.it . DCORP’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DCORP is /r/dcorp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DCORP Token Trading

DCORP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DCORP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DCORP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

