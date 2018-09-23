Day & Ennis LLC Acquires Shares of 3,452 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 720,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,510 shares of company stock valued at $44,201,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

