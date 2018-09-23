David Stewart Downie Purchases 10,000 Shares of NWF Group plc (NWF) Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) insider David Stewart Downie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,572.88).

LON NWF opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.61) on Friday. NWF Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 129 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 187 ($2.44).

Get NWF Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Shore Capital cut NWF Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and distribution business that delivers feed, food, and fuel in the United Kingdom. The company's Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feed and other agricultural products. Its Food segment is involved in warehousing and distributing ambient grocery and other products to supermarket and other retail distribution centers.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.