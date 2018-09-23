David Edward Mullen Sells 700,000 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Director David Edward Mullen sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$10,500,000.00.

MTL stock opened at C$15.08 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$14.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. Mullen Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of C$295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th.

MTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cormark raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.26.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

