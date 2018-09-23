David Benjamin Krieger Sells 5,684,429 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $50,818,795.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KOS opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.61. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,722,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 335.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,225,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,962,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,136,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $7,084,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.15 to $8.62 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

