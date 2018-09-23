DATA Price Hits $0.0028 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. DATA has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and $3.90 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00294739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00152495 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.45 or 0.07022851 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,691,091 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, UEX, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.