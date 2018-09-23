DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $487,943.00 and $10.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00291437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00153369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.00 or 0.07033309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 46,094,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,099,932 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

