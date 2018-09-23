DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.92

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $190.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.64%.

In related news, Director Michael Connors sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,129.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 80.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.