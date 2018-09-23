Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

In related news, COO David C. George sold 60,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $6,523,180.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,428.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 282,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.89. 3,055,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.