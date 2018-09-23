Danielle Sheer Sells 484 Shares of Carbonite Inc (CARB) Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $18,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Danielle Sheer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Danielle Sheer sold 14,480 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $625,391.20.

On Thursday, August 30th, Danielle Sheer sold 458 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $19,052.80.

On Friday, July 27th, Danielle Sheer sold 1,174 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $42,498.80.

Shares of Carbonite stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Carbonite Inc has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Carbonite had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carbonite from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carbonite by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carbonite by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Carbonite by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Carbonite by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 611,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Carbonite by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

