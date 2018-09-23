Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $113,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

STM stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

