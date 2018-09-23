Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $826,000 Stake in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,351 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

ALL opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $88.29 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,432 shares of company stock worth $5,386,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

