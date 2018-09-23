Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 13,645 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 570.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,066,000 after purchasing an additional 866,355 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

