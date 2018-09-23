Crypto Harbor Exchange Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CHE)

Crypto Harbor Exchange (CURRENCY:CHE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Crypto Harbor Exchange has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,487.00 worth of Crypto Harbor Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Harbor Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Harbor Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00295796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00153125 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.19 or 0.07215228 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Crypto Harbor Exchange

Crypto Harbor Exchange’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. Crypto Harbor Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Harbor Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/cryptoharbor . The official website for Crypto Harbor Exchange is crypto-harbor.info/en . Crypto Harbor Exchange’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken

Buying and Selling Crypto Harbor Exchange

Crypto Harbor Exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Harbor Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Harbor Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Harbor Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

