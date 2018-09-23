Cruisebit (CRBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,260.00

Cruisebit (CURRENCY:CRBT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Cruisebit has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $6,260.00 worth of Cruisebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cruisebit token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Cruisebit has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cruisebit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00290658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00153008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.07165539 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cruisebit Token Profile

Cruisebit’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,497,360 tokens. The official website for Cruisebit is www.cruisebit.com . Cruisebit’s official Twitter account is @cruisebit2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cruisebit Token Trading

Cruisebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cruisebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cruisebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cruisebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cruisebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cruisebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.