Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $316.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,776.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $100,429.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,090.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,341 shares of company stock valued at $344,203. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 325,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after buying an additional 216,714 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,180,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 880,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 390,808 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

