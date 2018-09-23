Critical Survey: Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) versus Roku (ROKU)

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery Inc Series C and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc Series C -8.28% 17.68% 4.59% Roku -7.49% -60.24% -13.56%

56.0% of Discovery Inc Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Discovery Inc Series C shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Roku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 Roku 0 6 7 0 2.54

Discovery Inc Series C currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Roku has a consensus price target of $57.10, suggesting a potential downside of 21.19%. Given Discovery Inc Series C’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Discovery Inc Series C is more favorable than Roku.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery Inc Series C and Roku’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc Series C $6.87 billion 2.21 -$337.00 million $2.24 12.98 Roku $512.76 million 14.99 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -32.34

Roku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Discovery Inc Series C. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Discovery Inc Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Discovery Inc Series C beats Roku on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. The company's content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content; and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Roku

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

