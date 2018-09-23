Critical Review: International Bancshares (IBOC) and Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBK) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get International Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Bancshares and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 0 4 0 3.00

Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 31.78% 10.38% 1.58% Heritage Commerce 15.63% 11.98% 1.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $565.54 million 5.50 $157.43 million N/A N/A Heritage Commerce $116.52 million 5.70 $23.82 million $0.80 19.20

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Heritage Commerce pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Heritage Commerce on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive-up and walk-up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company provides its services through 192 branch locations and 294 ATMs serving 87 communities in south, central, and southeast Texas, as well as in the state of Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Laredo, Texas.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online banking, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking and factoring financing services. The company provides its banking products and services through 11 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.