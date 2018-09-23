Critical Comparison: Centamin (CELTF) and Vedanta Resources (VDNRF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS: VDNRF) and Vedanta Resources (OTCMKTS:VDNRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Centamin has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta Resources has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centamin and Vedanta Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $675.51 million 2.20 $222.03 million N/A N/A Vedanta Resources $11.52 billion 0.25 -$22.70 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vedanta Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Vedanta Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin 23.96% 14.50% 13.87% Vedanta Resources N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Vedanta Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centamin and Vedanta Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Centamin beats Vedanta Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte dIvoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands.

Vedanta Resources Company Profile

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas. In addition, it operates as a power producer with an installed capacity of 8.4 gigawatts of thermal based power generation and 274 megawatts of wind power generation. Further, the company engages in the port operations business in India; mining, smelting, and refining copper, aluminum, zinc, and iron ore; and gold and silver processing activity. Additionally, it provides accommodation and catering services; and leases medical equipment, as well as offers related building and conducting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Vedanta Resources plc is a subsidiary of Volcan Investments Limited.

