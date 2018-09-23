Critical Analysis: Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) versus Misonix (MSON)

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MSON) and Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cesca Therapeutics has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Misonix has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cesca Therapeutics and Misonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Misonix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cesca Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 282.85%. Misonix has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.31%. Given Cesca Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cesca Therapeutics is more favorable than Misonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Cesca Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Misonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cesca Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Misonix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cesca Therapeutics and Misonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics $14.52 million 0.58 -$21.22 million ($0.98) -0.40 Misonix $36.68 million 4.54 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Misonix has higher revenue and earnings than Cesca Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cesca Therapeutics and Misonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics -322.75% -18.05% -10.84% Misonix -20.75% -7.91% -6.69%

Summary

Misonix beats Cesca Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. It offers AutoXpress System, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood; Point-of-CareXpress System, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; CAR-TXpress System, a suite of multi-component automated system that allows the automated manufacturing, expansion, and storage of cellular therapies for immuno-oncology; BioArchive System, an automated cryogenic device for single-cassette based cryo-storage of biological license applications products; and manual bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapies that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Boyalife (Hong Kong) Limited.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

