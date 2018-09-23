Criteo SA (CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $221.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.91 million and the highest is $222.60 million. Criteo posted sales of $234.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $959.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.91 million to $961.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. Nomura began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. MED lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. 534,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,437. Criteo has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.