Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Danone (DANOY) to “Outperform”

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

