Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Compass Point upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.93, for a total value of $426,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock worth $34,100,502 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.00. 154,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 33.69 and a current ratio of 33.69. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $268.15 and a twelve month high of $467.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 46.43%. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.55 million. equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.