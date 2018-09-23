Craig Hallum Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for CPI Card Group (PMTS)

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) received a $5.00 target price from investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.17. The company has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.37.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million. equities analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 85,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

