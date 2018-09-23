Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) PT Lowered to $175.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 631,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 256,169 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,679,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127,574 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

