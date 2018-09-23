Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,626 Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 248,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 132,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $8,758,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 264.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

