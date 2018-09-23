Cosan (CZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Cosan affirmed its pro-forma net revenues to be R$50-R$53 billion. It also confirmed the EBITDA outlook of R$4.9-R$5.4 billion for the year. The company expects to gain from its focus on supply and commercialization strategy. Its Moove business will also benefit from international expansion plan. Cosan will also gain from hedging activities in sugar. Over the past year, Cosan’s American Depository Receipts (ADR) have outperformed the industry. However, the company has trimmed estimates for sugarcane crushing at Raízen due to drier weather which affected productivity at some regions. The company is also dealing with the adverse impacts of rising costs of sales and services. If unchecked, rise in costs is likely to prove detrimental to its profitability. Also, higher debt levels remain a concern.”

Get Cosan alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cosan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Cosan has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.79%. equities research analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cosan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,862,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,903,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 91.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 1,245,933 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the second quarter valued at $9,144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 5,112.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 824,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 808,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 561,980 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cosan (CZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.