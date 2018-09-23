Cortex Price Tops $0.31 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004684 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, CoinEx, CoinTiger and OKEx. Cortex has a total market cap of $47.00 million and $6.23 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00291339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00153169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.07048127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEx, DDEX, UEX, DEx.top, BitForex, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, Ethfinex, CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.