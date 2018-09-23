Corecivic Inc (CXW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

Corecivic has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years. Corecivic has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corecivic to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

CXW stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $449.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Charles L. Overby sold 43,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $1,104,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,512.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,763.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,833 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

