Corecivic Inc (CXW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.
Corecivic has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years. Corecivic has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corecivic to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.
CXW stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
In other news, Director Charles L. Overby sold 43,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $1,104,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,512.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,763.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,833 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Corecivic Company Profile
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
