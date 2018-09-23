Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) PT Set at $36.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 315,064 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 979.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,456,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $842,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.