Cora Gold (CORA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Shares of Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 154025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.63 ($0.15).

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

