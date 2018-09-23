Cool (AWSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of AWSM opened at $19.00 on Friday. Cool has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cad Fund Ltd. Caravel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

