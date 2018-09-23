Contrasting ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY) and China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY)

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS: CSUAY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and China Shenhua Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZALANDO SE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ZALANDO SE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ZALANDO SE/ADR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and China Shenhua Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZALANDO SE/ADR $4.03 billion 2.59 $133.23 million N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy $36.81 billion 1.26 $47.80 billion $1.42 6.55

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ZALANDO SE/ADR.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. ZALANDO SE/ADR does not pay a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZALANDO SE/ADR N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 18.75% 2.37% 1.57%

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats ZALANDO SE/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had coal retained resource of 23.70 billion tones and the recoverable coal reserve of 15.19 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

